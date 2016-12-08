The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Philip Larsen knocked out cold by a hit from Taylor Hall. In an ugly scene in the matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Vancouver Canucks, Larsen was checked in the head and went down hard. While on the ice, two teammates tried to shield him as others brawled around him. According to the Canucks, Larsen was awake and responsive after being carted off the ice and was taken to a hospital (via Sportsnet).





Florida Atlantic stuns Ohio State with last-second shot. Ohio State entered the game 7-1 and playing 2-5 FAU in Columbus. FAU had already lost to teams this season like Hofstra, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Tennessee-Martin, and Texas State. This should have been a nice early-season scrimmage for the Buckeyes. Instead, they found themselves in overtime, tied with less than 15 seconds to go. That’s when Nick Rutherford went off glass for the game-winner with one second to play (via the Big Ten Network).

Arizona State had a gorgeous alley-oop before things fell apart. It has been a rough season for the Sun Devils and head coach Bobby Hurley. The have lost to Northern Iowa by 19, to Davidson by eight, and to then-No. 1 Kentucky by 46. It wasn’t any better on Tuesday against Purdue as they got blown out by 33. But for one fleeting moment early in the first half, there was a shimmer of light. Down just 2-0, Arizona State tied the game on a tremendous alley-oop from Shannon Evans to Obinna Oleka who appears to be eye-to-rim with the basket. In hindsight, maybe they should have just called it a night after this basket.





The Aaron Rodgers-singing-‘Don’t stop believing‘ Bonus. It’s not everyday you get to listen to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time singing a little karaoke. But the crew at the “The Dan Le Batard Show” managed to get Rodgers to do just that. It ain’t pretty, but it is incredible (via ESPNU).





