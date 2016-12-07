The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Klay Thompson scored 60 and his threes made the Warriors bench lose its mind. Thompson was on fire Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 60 in the Golden State Warriors’ 142-106 win. He had 40 points in the first half and was 8-14 from three-point range. In fact, it was those threes that had the Warriors bench going crazy, especially the second one in this highlight clip from the NBA.

Victor Oladipo dunked on Dwight Howard and all of his ancestors. Oladipo only scored 14 points in the Thunder’s 102-99 win over the Hawks on Monday, but he probably deserved more than two for this dunk. On the other end of the spectrum is Howard, who had a rough night with just 6 points, 7 rebounds, no blocks, 4 turnovers, 3 fouls, and 1 poster being dunked on.





The Spurs had a fancy dunk of their own. The Spurs improved to 17-4 with a 97-96 win over the Bucks. Jonathan Simmons, who had to pay for a tryout in the D-League before making it with the Spurs, showed his vertical leap on this inbounds, alley-oop.





