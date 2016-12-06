The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Cam Newton got benched and it came back to haunt the Panthers. The Seahawks blew out the Panthers 40-7 on Sunday night and the very first play of the game seemed to set the tone. In a move that shocked everybody, backup Derek Anderson came out to start for the Panthers in place of Newton. It was later reported that Cam had broken a team rule with a dress-code violation. Anderson threw an interception on the first play and Seattle turned that into a field goal and the blowout was on (read more here).





Eric Berry had the NFL’s first ‘pick-2’ and it cost the Falcons a chance to win. Chiefs safety Eric Berry scored twice on Sunday. The first was a 37-yard “pick-6” interception return in the first half. But the big play came late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons scored a touchdown and took a one-point lead with 4.5 minutes to play. In a standard coaching move, the Falcons went for two to extend the lead to three points. However, Berry intercepted Matt Ryan’s pass and returned it all the way for the NFL’s first-ever “pick-2” play. Instead of a three-point lead for the Falcons, it was a one-point lead for the Chiefs and that was the final score (read more here).





It is hard to tackle when you are running away from the player with the ball. Even without Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots easily handled the Rams 26-10. The Patriots took a 7-0 on their first drive when LaGarrette Blount broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run. But the play was seemingly made a little easier when safety Maurice Alexander ran away from Blount for about 15 yards before finally turning around and attempting to tackle Blount. That was an attempt that did not go well.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.