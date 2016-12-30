The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Oregon nails three-pointer to upset UCLA. No. 2 UCLA blew an 8-point lead in the final five minutes against No. 21 Oregon, but they still had a chance to seal the win in the final seconds. However, the normally reliable Bryce Alford missed the front end of one-and-one free throws that could have given UCLA a three-point lead. Instead, Oregon immediately took the ball down to the other end and Dillon Brooks sank a three-pointer at the (almost) buzzer for the win. It turned out there was actually 0.8 seconds left after the shot, but UCLA missed their own heave at the buzzer and it was eventually game over.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were just doing their thing. In a highly anticipated matchup of two of the top teams in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors throttled the Toronto Raptors 121-111 in a game that wasn’t that close. The Warriors led 42-17 after the first period and this play shows how hot the Warriors were early. Curry did the now-famous Warriors celebration of celebrating Durant’s three-pointer before he even shot the ball.

Jimmy Butler nailed his own game-winner to down the Nets. The Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-99 when Butler nailed a step-back jumper at the buzzer. Game over.

The Greatest-Fast-Break-That-Never-Happened Bonus. The Warriors were in a zone against the Raptors, even on plays that didn’t count. A foul was called when Kevin Durant went to the floor, an unfortunate whistle. But the highlight still lives on.

The Broken-Ankles Double-Bonus. No backstory here. It just appears to be somebody dribbling down the street in New York when a woman tries to D him up. That was a mistake as his crossover sends her flying. Maybe this was staged (How does she get video of her own demise on Twitter? Why is there another person just standing in the crosswalk?), but it is still fun (via @GilllianJordan).











