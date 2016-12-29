The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Did Minnesota call ‘bank!’? The Minnesota Golden Gophers beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl but not without a lot of help from the Cougars. With Minnesota trailing 6-3 late in the third quarter, they faced a third down from the Washington State 13-yard line. Matt Leidner’s pass into the end zone seemed like it was going to sail incomplete and the Gophers would have to settle for another field goal. Instead, a Washington State defensive back batted the ball back and right into the hands of Shannon Brooks for a touchdown. This is basically the football equivalent of banking in a desperation three-pointer as the shot clock is running down.

Russell Westbrook did the triple-double thing again. For the 15th time in 32 games this season, Westbrook delivered a triple-double with 29 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Thunder’s 106-94 win over the Heat. Westbrook is now on pace for 38 triple-doubles. That would easily break his own mark for the most triple-doubles in a season in the last 33 years, set last year when he had 18. Last night Westrbrook and Steven Adams had it going on as they hooked up on alley-oops for three of the assists (via ESPN).

Rex Ryan goes out in Rex Ryan style. The Buffalo Bills made the seemingly inevitable official on Tuesday when they fired head coach Rex Ryan. When Ryan left the Bills facility he did it in what can best be described as an awkward vehicle: his Bills-themed pickup truck.







