The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Cam Newton gets clobbered again without a flag. Here we go again. Newton scambled during the Panthers win on Monday night against the Redskins, and as he started to slide, a defender not only hit him sliding, but also hit him helmet-to-helmet. Either one of those actions should be a penalty and neither was called. On the other hand, Newton got flagged after the play for throwing the football at the defender in anger. It should have been offsetting penalties (via ESPN).





The Redskins just gave the game away. The Monday night game was still in doubt at the start of the second half, with the Redskins down 13-9 and receiving the second-half kickoff. But on the first play of the second half, Vernon Davis got shoved back into Kirk Cousins causing a fumble. Wes Horton picked up the ball and nearly fell into the end zone. The Panthers would score two plays later and the Redskins never seriously threatened again, putting their playoff hopes in doubt (via ESPN).





Auston Matthews with the nifty one-handed redirect. After scoring four goals in his NHL debut for the Maple Leafs, Matthews cooled off, scoring just two goals in his next 18 games. But Matthews has seemingly caught fire for real this time. He has now scored nine goals in his last 12 games, including this one-handed redirection where he shows off his hand-eye coordination.





The military-reunion-with-a-twist bonus. Matt Farrell is a junior guard for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team. His brother is serving in Afghanistan. After Notre Dame’s 77-62 win over Colgate on Monday, the players gathered on the court for a message from Farrell’s brother. Well, it turns out he was in the arena and when he came out, Matt’s reaction is pretty great (via ESPN).





