The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Blown call stops the Vikings’ comeback attempt against the Cowboys. The Vikings trailed the Cowboys by eight with less than two minutes to go. Sam Bradford led the Vikings down the field and scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left. On the two-point conversion, Bradford threw the ball well over the head of his receiver in the end zone. It turns out that a defender had clobbered Bradford in the face on the throw which should have been a penalty. Unfortunately for the Vikings, the referee was obscured by the left arm of the defender, which hit the shoulder, while it was the right arm that hit the helmet. The Vikings lost.





Draymond Green is kicking people again and it hurt the Warriors more. The Rockets beat the Warriors 132-127 in double-overtime with a lot of help from Green. With about two minutes to go in the second overtime, Green went up for a shot and his leg swung wildly and hit James Harden in the head. Green was given a flagrant-1 foul. At the time of the foul the Warriors had the ball and were attempting to tie the game. Instead, Harden made two free throws, the Rockets got the ball back, and Eric Gordon made a basket. Instead of potentially tying the game, the Warriors then trailed by six and never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

Stephen Curry was making ridiculous layups all over the place. The Warriors lost, but it is clear that in recent weeks Curry has rediscovered his mojo. Against the Rockets he had 28 points, including four three-pointers. But it was the layups that had fans buzzing.



Oh, and there was this one that didn’t count (via CJZero).

Steph… just gonna casually toss one in while lying on his back https://t.co/i3A3PwmY3S

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 2, 2016

