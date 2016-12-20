The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Odell Beckham Jr. did it again. The Giants picked up a huge win on Sunday, beating the Lions and the game was sealed late in the fourth quarter when Beckham made another spectacular one-handed touchdown grab. This time it was his left hand on an off-target pass. And somehow, Beckham has the presence of mind to not only pull the ball in, but control and then reach for the end zone to score the touchdown.





Aaron Rodgers did it again. It may not have been a game-winning Hail Mary, but it was close. With 30 seconds to go in a tie game, it looked like the latest instalment of the Bears-Packers rivalry was heading for overtime. But this is Rodgers we are talking about, who hit Jordy Nelson deep down the middle of the field with a perfect pass to set up the game-winning field goal. It is still not clear what the Bears safety is doing or who he is trying to cover, but it left the middle of the field open.





The Houston Texans benched Brock Osweiler and the fans went nuts. The first season in Osweiler’s $72 million contract with the Texans has not gone well and it hit its low point on Sunday. In the first half, Osweiler threw interceptions on back-to-back passes and got benched for Tom Savage. When the crowd realised what was going on, they gave the back up a standing ovation and the Texans came back to win 21-20.





The Ezekiel Elliot-jumped-into-a-kettle bonus. The Cowboys beat the Buccaneers 26-20 on Sunday night and Elliot scored his 13th touchdown of the season in the first half. After the score, he celebrated by jumping into a gigantic Salvation Army Christmas kettle. The move earned the Cowboys a 15-yard penalty, but it probably earned the Salvation Army a lot more.





