The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

The Seahawks ran a fake punt up 21 points late in the game and their punter got hurt. The Seahawks were cruising against the Rams on Thursday night, up 24-3 with five minutes to play and facing a fourth down. The Rams had struggled offensively all night and most coaches would just punt the ball and let their defence seal the game. But Pete Carroll is not most coaches. Seahawks punter Jon Ryan ran a fake and had nothing but green turf in front of him for 33 yards. Unfortunately for Ryan, he lost a grip on the ball and as he tried to re-secure it and fell to the ground, he took a brutal hit to the helmet. He had to be taken to a hospital with concussion-like symptoms.





Richard Sherman welcomed Jared Goff to the NFL with a brutal hit. Goff was feeling pressure in the fourth quarter and decided to run. For a moment it looked like he would get the second rushing touchdown of his young career. Turns out he should have just run out of bounds as Sherman came flying in at full speed and delivered a wicked helmet-to-helmet blow. Goff was forced to leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion. And to add insult to injury, there was a holding penalty on the play so the run didn’t even count.





Kevin Garnett clowning on Craig Sager’s suit will make you smile. Legendary NBA reporter Criag Sager died on Thursday. There have been many great tributes and remembrances. One of the classic videos making the rounds is this interview with Garnett in which he implores Sager to burn his suit. Many of Sager’s suits would look terrible on most people. But somehow they always seemed to work on Sager. But Garnett wasn’t having it with this one in particular.

The Bartolo Colon-Workout-Video Bonus. Bartolo Colon will turn 44 in May but that isn’t going to stop him from playing Major League Baseball. He recently signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract. But don’t let the age and the size full you. It takes hard work to earn the nickname “Big Sexy.” Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com caught up with Colon in the Dominican Republic and shot this fantastic workout video.

Bartolo Colon is getting after it in the Dominican Republic. He’s chasing Marichal for the most wins by a pitcher from the DR. #Braves pic.twitter.com/8yBO5Z3oQh

— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 15, 2016

