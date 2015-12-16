The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday morning.

When you are the king, you can take a play off. Earlier this season, LeBron James had a bizarre moment where he just left a game without a substitute, leading to a technical foul. This one is not as bad, but maybe just as weird. As the Celtics swung the ball into the corner to Jonas Jerebko, James, instead of contesting the shot, took off up the court. It looked like he just realised he was out past curfew. Then again, Jerebko is just a 26.7% shooter from 3-point range, so maybe James knew what he was doing. The Cavs went on to win 89-77.

Pretty pass produces game-winning goal. The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Shayne Gostisbehere. But it was the assist that led to the goal that was a thing of beauty, coming off the blade of Jakub Voracek, past two defenders and just out of reach of the goalie, leading to an easy shot into the back of the net.

That’s going to cause a delay. N’Keal Harry is a 4-star recruit in football who has committed to play wide receiver at Arizona State. But before that happens, he is destroying backboards for the Chandler High School basketball team in Arizona. Throw it down, big fella!

Game suspended after this play. We lead 62-47 with 1:17 to play. pic.twitter.com/q1vdXBUUvT

— Chandler Basketball (@CHSWolvesHoops) December 16, 2015

NOW WATCH: LeBron James just signed the biggest endorsement deal in Nike history



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.