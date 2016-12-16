The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Larry Nance Jr. had a Dunk of the Year candidate. The Nets beat the Lakers on Wednesday night, 107-97, but the play everybody will be talking about today is Nance’s dunk on Brook Lopez. To truly appreciate what happened, note several things: 1) how high Nance gets as he dunks over a 7-footer; 2) the reaction by the Nets bench; and 3) the reaction by the Nets fans in the background.





Tuuka Rask saves the game with his pad. The Penguins beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime, but Boston doesn’t even get that far if not for this great save by Rask in the final minute of regulation. Rusk stopped Conor Sheary on the breakaway, getting his right leg over just in the nick of time.





Swaggy P pulled off the Globetrotter’s ol’ fake free throw . Of course it happened to Nick Young. Just as he was about to shoot a free throw, he lost his grip on the ball and tried to stop and still shoot the ball. Everybody was rightfully confused. A shooter violation was called and a jump ball was called.





