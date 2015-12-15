The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday morning.

Odell Beckham Jr. can even make amazing catches with two hands. Beckham Jr. had a heck of night for the Giants, catching the go-ahead 84-yard touchdown bomb in the fourth quarter. But it was his toe-tapping catch in the end zone tying the game in the third quarter that was the highlight of the night. Initially ruled incomplete, Beckham seemed sure he got both feet inbounds and sure enough, pylon cam proved just that. The Giants beat the Dolphins 31-24.

Will Barton was out there making posters. The dunk of the night goes to Barton of the Denver Nuggets with a nifty little pump fake followed by a vicious dunk. We are still waiting for the injury status of the basketball rim. The Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 114-108.

Chad Johnson saves the day. In the closing seconds of the Buffalo Sabres’ 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, it looked like Gustav Nyquist was going to tie the game with what looked like an open-net shot. But Johnson dove over at the last split-second and robbed Nyquist and the Red Wings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.