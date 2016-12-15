The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Draymond Green with the game-winning steal. The Pelicans kept it close against the Warriors and had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. Anthony Davis took the ball, but with less than three seconds to go, Green stripped the big man and sealed the win. Davis wanted a foul, but none were coming.





Kristaps Porzingis can do it all. The Knicks lost to the Suns 113-111 in overtime, but Porzingis had 34 points, one off his career high. On one back-to-back trips down the floor, he showed some of his all-around skills which should scare the rest of the NBA. On the first possession he completed an alley-oop in which he caught a ball thrown behind his head as if it were no big deal. Then, after getting bumped around a bit, he executed a pretty crossover dribble and pulled up to drain a long-range jumper. Not bad for 7-foot-3 and he is still just 21 years old.





The Hurricanes complete incredible comeback. Carolina entered the third period against the Canucks trailing 5-2 and seemingly out of it. But they scored six goals in the period to win 8-6, including four goals in one 4.5-minute stretch to take the lead.





The Steph Curry-high-fiving-a-coach-on-the-other-team bonus. Curry had 30 points in the Warriors’ win, including this ridiculous turnaround jumper from deep in which he just seemingly throws the ball up. But what makes this even better is what happens after: Curry high-fives a Pelicans assistant coach. Game respects game.





