The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Patriots were cruising and then … WHAT? The Patriots were up 23-3 in the third quarter and the Ravens were punting. The game was seemingly over. But then disaster struck the Patriots and it nearly cost them a game. On the punt, Cyrus Jones inexplicably went over and kicked out his leg causing the ball to hit his foot. The Ravens would recover the ball and then score a touchdown. The Patriots then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Ravens scored again and just like that they were back in the game.





But never fear, Tom Brady is here. The Ravens eventually cut the lead to three points late in the fourth quarter. But on the very first play after the Ravens kicked a field goal, Brady went deep with a perfect pass to Chris Hogan. It helped that the Ravens defensive back slipped, but the result was a game-clinching 79-yard touchdown.







Sydney Crosby did it again. The Penguins beat the Coyotes 7-0. Among the avalanche of goals was Crosby’s league-leading 21st of the season, a spectacular goal in which he swatted the puck out of mid-air (via ESPN).





The Luke Walton-is-mad bonus. The Lakers fell to the Kings 116-92 and Walton didn’t stick around to see much of the game. As the teams came up the court, DeMarcus Cousins tried to bait the officials into calling a foul with a bizarre move. The officials decided not to call anything at all. Walton was not happy with the no-call, quickly picking up a pair of technicals and getting ejected.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.