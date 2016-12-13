The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Odell Beckham Jr. came up big when it mattered most. Just when all the chatter was about OBJ having a rough night he reminds everybody why he is so special. For most of the first three quarters the only news Beckham had made were the multiple dropped passes he had. But then, with the Giants down 7-3, late in the third quarter, he caught a pass on a slant route and then out-raced the defence for a 61-yard touchdown. Amazingly, four defenders were around Beckham when he caught the ball and nobody even got a finger on him. That was the deciding score as the Giants won 10-7.





Cheap shot leads to brawl. In a move that was at best unneccessary and at worst a dirty cheap shot, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Harry Douglas intentionally dove at the knees of Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.. The block was well away from the play and luckily Harris returned to the game a few plays later. But on the next play, Aqib Talib went after Douglas, leading to a small brawl near the sideline (read more here).





Bucs seal huge win with a perfect punt. It is not often that you see a game-winning punt, but that is what the Bucs got late in their huge 16-11 win over their division-rival New Orleans Saints. Holding a five-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Alan Cross downed Bryan Anger’s punt inside the one-yard line with some nifty footwork by Ryan Smith.





