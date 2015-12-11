The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday morning.

It is time to reconsider the court storm. A Des Moines Register reporter suffered a gruesome broken leg when fans of No. 4 Iowa State stormed the court after beating unranked Iowa by one point. WARNING: While the video does not appear to show the injury happening, at one point it becomes clear how serious the injury is (read more here).

Dwight Freeney with the game-winning sack. With the Minnesota Vikings driving into range for a game-tying field goal, the 14-year veteran Freeney stepped up for one play and stripped Teddy Bridgewater of the football to win the game. What a beautiful spin move.

Blake Griffin was ejected on a questionable flagrant foul. Griffin was ejected during the third quarter of the Clippers’ 83-80 loss to the Bulls. Griffin does wind up and come down hard on Taj Gibson’s face. But was he going for the ball, which he had to reach for, or was he frustrated by the physical play of Gibson leading up to the swing? It may not even matter. Whether he intended to or not, Griffin was responsible for what happened and his reckless swing led to hard contact and to the head. You be the judge.

