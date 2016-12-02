The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

MLS playoff game was wacky coo coo. Montreal won the first leg of the MLS playoffs’ Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 in Montreal. They then took an early 1-0 lead in the second match in the pouring rain in Toronto, giving Montreal a huge 4-2 lead on aggregate. But Toronto came back, and eventually took a 3-2 lead in the second leg, tying the aggregate score at 5-5. Toronto then scored twice in extra time to win the wild and wacky conference finals to advance to the MLS Cup. The first goal came moments after Toronto FC’s Giovinco was forced to leave the match with cramps. He was replaced by Benoit Cheyrou and on one of his first touches, he headed home the go-ahead goal in the 98th minute. Two minutes later they added the clincher on a great feed from Jozy Altidore.





OJ Anunoby threw down a crowd-roaring, one-handed alley-oop. No. 13 Indiana upset the previously undefeated No. 3 North Carolina in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Anunoby led the way with 16 points, none prettier than this alley-oop.

A team in white was playing a team in green and a guy in purple scored the game-tying, bicycle-kick goal. Baroka FC of the South African Premier League was trailing 1-0 in the 96th minute when they were awarded a last-second corner kick. The club brought their goalie forward into the penalty box and sure enough Osacrine Masuluke found a loose ball and attempted a bicycle kick that found the back of the net (via ESPN).





