The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Michael Phelps made some faces. The most fascinating thing to happen during NBC’s primetime coverage of swimming at the Rio Olympics on Monday didn’t even happen in the pool. Prior to his preliminary heat Michael Phelps was in the waiting room as his rival, South African swimmer Chad Le Clos was dancing in front of him. Phelps made some hilariously intense faces. It was amazing (read more here).





The men’s basketball team continues to roll — and fly — over the compeition in Rio. The U.S. men’s basketball team cruised to a 44-point win over Venezuela and it really wasn’t even that close. As usual, there were a lot of easy dunks.





Lilly King wins the latest Cold War. On Sunday, King had some strong words for her Russian rival in the 100-meter breaststroke, Yuliya Yefimova, noting that she wasn’t a fan of swimmers who cheat, while also mocking her with a Dikembe Mutombo-like finger wag. On Monday, King backed up her words, beating Yefimova for gold. After the race, King threw some more shade at Yefimova, with King called her gold medal “incredible … knowing I did it clean.”





MLB Bonus. There is no baseball in the Olympics until 2020, but this Buster Posey slide is just too good to pass up. Poor, Buster Posey.





