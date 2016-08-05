The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday.

Now that’s using your head. On Thursday the men’s soccer tournament got underway at Rio 2016 and the goal of the day comes from Marcelo Pereira who put Honduras up 2-0 in their match against Algeria. Honduras went on to win 3-2 (via NBC Olympics).

Sometimes you have to make a mistake to make a great play. Kevin Kiermaier is the reigning gold glove center fielder in the American League and on Thursday he made another incredle catch against the Royals. Of course, this catch is a lot easier if he doesn’t overrun the ball to begin with. But a lot of outfielders overrun fly balls. Not all of them can do this (via the Tampa Bay Rays).





That’s a brutal way to lose a match. In Europa League action on Thursday, Slovenia side NK Maribor and Scottish side Aberdeen played the second leg of their home-and-home match-up. With the two sides drawing 1-1 in the first match played in Scotland, Maribor held the away-goals tiebreaker and Aberdeen needed to score at least one goal to advance. Desperately pushing for that goal in added time, instead they gave up an ugly own goal when a back pass to the keeper took a bad bounce and went over his foot and into his own goal. Oh no! (via ESPN)





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.