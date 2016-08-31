The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Zach McAllister did what? Indians pitcher Zach McAllister had one of the crazier catches you’ll ever see. With the Indians up 5-4 in the sixth inning, Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki hit a line drive up the middle only to have his single robbed by the calf of McAllister. The pitcher kicked the ball up in the air, Hacky Sack style, and then had the presence of mind to spin around and catch the ball.

Tim Tebow played some baseball. Tebow had his much-anticipated baseball showcase. According to most reports, it seems that his speed was pretty good, his defence was a little too much like a Little Leaguer, and his bat had plenty of power, but not much else. Maybe the most interesting part of the workout was that he came out dressed head-to-toe in Adidas gear after signing a multi-year deal with the footwear and apparel company.

Rougned Odor goes deep for the walk-off win. The Rangers won yet another 1-run game when Odor hit a 2-run, walk-off home run. The Rangers are now an unheard of 30-8 in 1-run games. The Rangers are now 79-54 this season and have an 8.5-game lead despite outscoring their opponents by just 9 runs all season. If they played more like a typical team in 1-run games, they would have a record closer to 67-66, which would be 3.5 games behind the the Astros.

