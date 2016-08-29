The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

New York wins Little League World Series. Endwell, New York won the Little League World Series, becoming the first team from the U.S. to win the title since 2011. Things were tense to the very end. With New York up 2-1 in the 6th inning, South Korea put two runners on base. Ryan Harlost had struck out 8 over 5.2 innings. Based on pitch count, this would have been his final batter of the game. But New York didn’t need to go to the bullpen as Harlost got the batter to swing at a pitch out of the zone and the game was over.





Kyle Larson wins his first career NASCAR race and his celebration was great. With just three races to go before the Cup Chase, Larson was on the outside and needed a win to get into NASCAR’s playoff system. So this was a great time to pick up his first win in 99 career races. It was also a fitting time to unleash his signature no-steering wheel burnout celebration. NASCAR may frown on it, but it is great.





This is what happens when somebody hits 3 home runs north of the border. Josh Donaldson may have just locked up his second-straight MVP award with an MVP moment. Donaldson had his first career 3 home run game and it came at a time when every win counts for the Blue Jays. And how do fans in Canada celebrate a hat trick of home runs? By throwing caps on the field, of course.

The Mike Trout autograph bonus. This is why players sign autographs, is for reactions like this young fan who is literally brought to tears by Mike Trout’s autograph.





