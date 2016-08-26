The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Jarrod Dyson becomes first player to ever rob a home run at Marlins Park. Prior to the season, the Marlins lowered the outfield wall to make it easier for outfielders to rob home runs. It is still not easy considering it had not happened in their first 61 home games of the season. But Dyson finally did on Thursday and boy was it a beauty. This is as good a catch you will see all season, almost Ken Griffey-like.

A scary moment for Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys. On the third play of the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Seahawks, Romo got hit from behind, went down, and immediately started grabbing his back. He is apparently fine and even begged to re-enter the game only to be told to take the rest of the night off. But for a few minutes there it seemed like the Dak Prescott era was going to start earlier than expected.

Matt Moore almost did something that had not happened in more than 100 years. In the long, storied rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, no Giants pitcher had no-hit the Dodgers since 1915. Moore, in just his fifth start since being acquired in a trade, took a no-hitter into the 9th inning, only to have it broken up with two outs by Corey Seager and a bloop single. It was the 133rd pitch of the night by Moore. He had never thrown more than 120 in a game and that came before he had Tommy John surgery in 2014. His previous high this season was 114 pitches.

