The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

Billy Hamilton uses all his speed to make a great catch. Billy Hamilton is fast and he used every ounce of that speed to run nearly a half-football field (123 feet) to rob Carlos Beltran of an extra-base hit.

Yoenis Cespedes made his own spectacular catch. Cespedes didn’t need to run as far, but his catch was even more valuable as he appeared to rob Steven Piscotty of the Cardinals of a home run. Maybe the best part of this catch is that Cespedes is able to jump that high while wearing so much jewellery.

Chris Archer just can’t catch a break this year. Archer was supposed to contend for the Cy Young Award in the American League this year. Instead, on Tuesday he lost his 17th game of the season, 2-1 to the Red Sox. He also lost another battle with his hoodie. Talk about adding insult to injury. Not good.

The celebration bonus. The Stanford football team thought they were about to sit through a bunch of boring meetings. Instead, head coach David Shaw surprised them by telling them that buses were there to take them to the movies. Their reaction is priceless.

When @CoachDavidShaw cancels meetings because a bus is ready to take the team to the movies. #GoStanford #CardCamp16https://t.co/myP8WjWoPH

— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) August 23, 2016

