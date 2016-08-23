The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Andrew Benintendi had the biggest robbery since, well, Rio. Benintendi has played just 19 games in the big leagues and he already has 19 hits, 1 home run, and one of the greatest catches of the season. Benintendi ranged deep into the left-field corner on what looked like a home run by Steven Souza of the Rays. Instead, Benintendi leaped, made the catch, and fell over the short wall in the left-field corner of Tropicana Field.

Usain Bolt made an appearance at the Little League World Series … sorta. The South Korean team beat Canada 10-0 in the Little League World Series. After one home run, the entire team celebrated by doing the Usain Bolt “lightning bolt” celebration. Well done.

Usain Bolt should be proud of South Korea’s HR celebration. ⚡️ https://t.co/iCnRb2ye2l

— Baseball Tonight (@BBTN) August 22, 2016

More evidence that MLB balls are juiced. Nelson Cruz hit a home run on Monday night in which his bat nearly split in half. Here is the bat after the home run and you can see the video below. And Major League Baseball says the balls are fine?

