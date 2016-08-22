The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

Team USA finally gets their act together and easily wins gold. The United States beat Serbia 96-66 in a game that didn’t even feel that close. After stumbling their way through the preliminary round, Team USA turned up the defence in the knockout stages. The big highlight of the gold medal match? The celebration.

Red, white, and ball so hard. USA Basketball celebrates after winning gold! https://t.co/3nZ10QtWAW https://t.co/wEQef1gh1k

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 21, 2016

Mongolian wrestling coaches lose their minds and their clothes. Mongolia’s Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran appeared to have won the bronze medal in 65-kilogram freestyle-wrestling. However, he started celebrating too early and was penalised, costing him the match. That’s when his coaches lost their minds, stripping out of their clothes and slamming them on the mat (read more here).

Neymar with the biggest kick of the year. Brazil may have disappointed during the World Cup on their home soil in 2014, but they made up for a small part of that this weekend when they won the Olympic gold medal in men’s soccer on their home soil. The winning kick came off the foot of Neymar in penalty kicks and the gold was theirs.

And the crowd erupts. One of the most important goals in #BRA‘s history came from @neymajr https://t.co/3nZ10QtWAW https://t.co/oqve0vuTtY

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 21, 2016

Rio closing-ceremony bonus. In the handoff from Rio to to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe came out as Super Mario. We couldn’t make this up.

