The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Usain Bolt does it again and then stamps his win with LeBron James’ celebration. Bolt completed the triple-double on Thursday night, winning the 200 meters for the third-straight Olympics after having already done the same in the 100 meters. In the end, Bolt wishes he could have gone faster and may have been hurt by having such a huge lead at the mid-way mark. Afterwards, Bolt, who already has his own signature celebration, the lightning bolt, broke out LeBron’s celebration, often dubbed “the clutch dance,” or “the silencer.”

Brazil wins beach volleyball gold in the rain. Alison and Bruno took gold on their home sand and they did it in a steady rain. The 6-foot-8 Alison came back from an ankle injury earlier in the tournament and dominated on offence and defence. That height and reach comes in handy when you can reach several feet over the net without touching it.

Team USA qualified for the 4×100 final in bizarre fashion. During the women’s 4×100-meter semifinal early in the day, Team USA dropped the baton and were seemingly eliminated from the competition. But American officials filed a protest saying another runner had interfered, causing the bad exchange. Olympic officials agreed. This led to the first-ever time trial in the Olympics in which the Americans would re-run their race, all alone. If they could circumvent the track in less than 42.7 seconds, they would knock China out of the final and take their place. They ran 41.76 and will be in the final.

The snake-hazard bonus. Much was made a week ago of all the animals on the golf course during the men’s golf tournament. Well, the women are now playing their tournament and the animals haven’t gone anywhere. Here are several tournament workers trying to remove a snake from the course and it doesn’t look easy.

