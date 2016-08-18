The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Nobody is having more fun in Rio than Usain Bolt. It seems like the one thing Bolt doesn’t do when he crosses the finish line is run hard. Instead he is always smiling, looking around, or pounding his chest. On Wednesday he added a new one, as he was seemingly joking around with one of his top rivals. As Bolt neared the finish line, instead of being all alone, he looked and saw Canada’s Andre De Grasse running stride-for-stride with the world’s fastest man and they both had a bit of a laugh about it (Read more here).

That look you give your friend when your teacher says you can pick your own partner. More: https://t.co/zCIBO09zPJ https://t.co/89zTZDyH6J

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 18, 2016

Americans sweep the women’s 100-meter hurdles and their reaction was amazing. It was clear that Brianna Rollins won gold in the 100 hurdles. It was not clear who finished second and third. After waiting a few moments, the official results said U.S. sprinters Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin were named the silver and bronze medalists, respectively and the three runners celebrated together (Read more here).

#USA takes 1, 2 and 3 in the 100m hurdles for the first sweep in women’s @usatf history! https://t.co/zCIBO09zPJ https://t.co/lEEi2mkyyO

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 18, 2016

Danell Leyva had some fun at the gymnastics gala. A few days ago, U.S. gymnast Sam Mikulak wondered aloud if the men’s sport would be more popular if the male gymnasts performed topless to show off how “yoked” they are. On Wednesday, during the gymnastics gala, a non-judged exhibition, Leyva, a double-silver medalist, stopped his routine mid-way. He then pulled down the top of his tights before finishing his routine topless (Read more here).

.@DanellJLeyva lets loose on the parallel bars during the gymnastics gala. More coverage: https://t.co/9QePg2HAZs https://t.co/AnYaw9zjKG

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 17, 2016

The Team USA-got-their-groove-back bonus. The U.S. men’s basketball team had little trouble in the quarterfinals, beating Argentina 105-78. Unlike their three previous games — all close wins — this time Team USA played with aggression and swagger and nowhere was that more evident than on the bench, where the celebrations looked more like a dance troupe.

What’s better – the way USA Basketball played today or the way their bench reacted?https://t.co/V1cn1TEFpH https://t.co/yeG6Cigi4i

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 18, 2016

