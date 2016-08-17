The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

An NCAA Tournament-style buzzer beater sends Spain to the semifinals. The Spanish women looked like they were going to beat Turkey and move on to the semifinals of the basketball tournament until they turned the ball over and gave Turkey an easy layup that tied the score with less than five seconds to go. But Spain quickly responded as Anna Cruz grabbed the ball, raced up court, and drained a game-winner at the buzzer for the win.

Buzzer beater! ???? Spain stuns Turkey at the clock to advance to the semifinals! https://t.co/5HOyPj61KV https://t.co/LRK4R84SHl

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 16, 2016

Simone Biles unleashed “The Biles” and won another gold. Biles won’t go home with the five gold medals we all hoped for, but she did win her fourth gold and fifth medal overall on the floor routine. During the routine, she used her signature move, “The Biles.” It is a double-layout (two flips with the body straight) with a half-twist at the end. Two things makes the move so special: 1) It is one thing to twist while flipping. It is something else to have the body control to start flipping without twists and then have the body control to start twisting midway through the move; and 2) the half-twist at the end creates a bling landing. That is, she can’t see the floor. Amazing.

.@Simone_Biles is so good on floor, she has a move named after her. More on gymnastics: https://t.co/GC8JvF1EcN https://t.co/YxbRpkm46l

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 17, 2016

Two runners showed great sportsmanship during the women’s 5000 meters. Middle-distance runners Abbey D’Agostino of the United States and Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand took a hard fall in a heat for the women’s 5000. And that’s when it became it awesome. The pair took turns helping each other up and encouraging the other to finish the race. This was one of the coolest moments of the Olympics.

The 0.0 diving bonus. It still seems kind of amazing that you can leave the board, do some moves in the air, and land in the water, and not get something in terms of points or a score. But as one person said, this isn’t the SAT. If you fail, you fail completely, and it seems like we have seen more than our fair share of spectacular fails in the diving competition this year. The latest came from 2012 gold medalist Ilia Zakharov.

2012 gold medalist Ilia Zakharov scored a 0, did not advance to the 3m springboard final. https://t.co/o5DoHf41wu https://t.co/RR7VaM4ngc

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 16, 2016

