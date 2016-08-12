The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Simone Biles put her stamp on Olympic history. After leading the U.S. women to the all-around team gold medal, Biles returned for the individual all-around and it wasn’t much of a contest. Biles was trailing after two of the events, but she blew away the competition in the final two events and won by a record margin to take gold. As usual, Biles shined brightest in the floor exercise.





Michael Phelps is as great as ever. The marquee event in the pool on Thursday night was the latest matchup between Phelps and his long-time rival Ryan Lochte in the 200-meter IM. In the end, it wasn’t much of a race as Phelps destroyed the rest of the field. Only one other swimmer was even within 10 meters at the end. But as amazing as Phelps was, the commentary by NBC’s Rowdy Gaines during the replay is even better.





Another Simone made history. Simone Manuel became the first African-American female to win an individual medal for the United States in swimming. She also was part of just the third swimming race in Olympic history to finish in a tie as she shared gold in the 100-meter freestyle. She came from behind in the final 50 meters and her reaction says it all.



Her reaction after the race was even better.





Bonus podium anthem. The island of Fiji won its first Olympic medal ever and it was in their favourite sport, taking gold in rugby. So for the first time ever, Fiji’s national anthem was played during the Olympics. It was a great moment.





