The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Katie Ledecky strikes again. When Ledecky entered the pool as the fourth leg of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, the U.S. team was nearly a full second behind the Australian team. One minute, 47 seconds later, Ledecky had stormed to a lead and obliterated the competition. It was her third gold medal of the Rio Olympics and fourth medal overall.





The greatest male gymnast ever came up big when it mattered most. Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura pulled off a comeback for the ages in the men’s gymnastics all-around final. Entering the final event, the high bar, King Kohei trailed by nearly a full point. He executed a nearly perfect routine and stuck his landing, becoming the first male gymnast in 44 years to repeat as Olympic gold medalist in the event.





Carmelo Anthony passes LeBron James. The U.S. men’s basketball team struggled against Australia on Wednesday. With nine minutes to go, the U.S. actually trailed 72-70. They then went on a 28-16 run to end the game and win by 10 points. They were led by Anthony who scored 31 points, including 9 three-pointers. In doing so, Anthony passed LeBron as the all-time leading scored for Team USA.





Celebration bonus. There is still a lot of Olympics to go, but we have an early favourite for best celebration we have seen so far. Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov upset the favourite from China and shattered the world record in the clean and jerk in the 77-kilogram weightlifting class. He then did the dance of joy.





