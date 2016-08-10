The 3 plays from the Rio Olympics everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Simone Biles leads U.S. women’s gymnastics team to a gold medal in the team all-around. The U.S. won the gold medal in the team all-around by 8.209 points. How big is that? Consider that the U.S. men missed out on a gold medal by 5.534 points and they finished fifth, and they have two more events. Consider that the second-place Russian women’s team was actually closer to last place (4.593) than they were to the U.S. team. Consider that the U.S. women won by more than 8 points in a sport where they keep score to the hundredths of a point. And as usual, it was Biles who dominated above all others. Here is the end of her incredible floor exercise.





Michael Phelps wins his 20th and 21st career gold medals. The old man just keeps on chugging. Phelps won his second gold medal of the Olympics anchoring the 4×100-meter to an easy win. But the big moment comment came less than hour later when he avenged his 2012 London Olympics loss to Chad Le Clos by outracing him to the wall in the 200-meter butterfly.





Serena Williams crashes out at the Olympics. It has been a bad week for the Williams sisters in Rio. First Venus lost her opening-round match. Then, as the 3-time defending Olympic doubles champs, the sisters lost in the first round of that tournament. The latest came on Tuesday when Serena lost in straight sets in her third-round singles match, and she just didn’t look right the entire match. It’s very rare to see Serena Williams play this poorly and neither sister will medal in Rio.





The equestrian fail bonus. Listen, if a horse doesn’t want to jump over an obstacle in an equestrian event, there probably isn’t much a rider can do to convince the horse otherwise. That’s what happened to Brazilian rider Ruy Fonseca and his horse, Tom Bombadill II, and the result is Fonseca went flying.





