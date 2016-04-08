The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Jordan Spieth is leading the Masters again. Jordan Spieth is said to have two weaknesses that should hurt him when he plays the Masters. He doesn’t hit the ball long — 78th in driving distance on the PGA Tour in 2015 — and for all the talk about his putting, he is not a very good close to the hole — 114th in 2015 on putts from 4-8 feet. But those things are not as big of a deal when you’re short game is on fire and the putter is hot. Spieth only needed 25 putts in Round 1 thanks to some approach shots like this one on 18, and he leads the Masters at 6-under.





Does he get an assist and a goal on this shot? The Los Angeles Kings took over first place in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 win over their rival, the Anaheim Ducks. The game-winner come from Kris Versteeg and it was a beauty. He deflected a long shot up and over the goalie. That didn’t go in, but he grabbed the rebound and poked it home on the second try.





Ernie Els had the worst start ever at the Masters. Els had a 2-foot putt for par on the opening hole of the Masters. Six putts later, he carded a 9 on the hole — it was originally reported as a 10, but later changed. It was the worst score ever on the first hole during the Masters (Keep in mind in this video, that the first putt shown was actually his par putt, not a bogey putt as the on-screen graphics show. The final putt was his 9th shot on the hole, not his 10th).





Inconsiderate teammate bonus. Josh Smith of the Houston Rockets got hit in the eye. Andrew Goudelock didn’t have anybody to inbounds the ball to. So he used Smith’s backside and went about his business. Cold.

