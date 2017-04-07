The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday:

The Dustin Johnson walk off. Johnson was the betting favourite to win the Masters but never took a single shot before taking himself out of the tournament. After falling down some stairs and injuring his back the night before, Johnson tried to give it a go on the driving range, but said his swing was only at about 70%. He approached the first tee as if he was going to play, but later said that the more he thought about it, he just knew he wouldn’t be able to compete and decided to just walk away.

The Jordan Spieth meltdown. One year after hitting two straight balls into the water and scoring a quadruple-bogey on the 12th hole of the final round, Spieth carded another quadruple-bogey. This time it was just one ball in the water on the Par-5 15th hole. But that was enough to start a string of four straight mishits on the hole.

Spieth went from even-par to 4-over in the matter of minutes and seemingly already out of contention [read more here].

The Tim Tebow home run Can you believe this guy? After a brief stint with the New York Mets in spring training in which he looked completely overmatched, Tebow made his official debut as a professional baseball player in a minor league game with the Columbia Fireflies. In the second inning, in his first at bat, Tebow hit an opposite-field, two-run home run. He did strike out three times in the game and finished 1-5. But that one was a pretty impressive start [read more here].







Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.