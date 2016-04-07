The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas go back-to-back. It’s Wednesday of Masters week which means the ever-entertaining Par-3 Contest. This year’s contest featured nine holes-in-one, an all-time record. Two of them came on back-to-back swings by Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who then documented the results like any good millennials would, with a Go Pro and an iPhone.





Carlos Correa is good at baseball. Houston Astros 21-year-old shortstop is already on pace to become one of the faces of baseball for the next 15 years and in the follow-up to his Rookie-of-the-Year season, he is showing no signs of slowing down. After hitting one home run on opening day, Correa followed that up with 4 hits and a pair of home runs in Game 2, including this 462-foot monster shot.

There is a reason Nolan Arenado is a 3-time Gold Glove-winner. Arenado has won the last three Gold Gloves for third basemen in the National League. But his fancy glovework is not limited to the hot corner. On Wednesday, the Rockies had a shift on, Arenado made a running stop on a grounder up the middle, spun, and got the batter at first base with a great throw. Even in the age of shifts, that is a throw a third baseman might have to make once or twice all season and Arenado made it look easy.

