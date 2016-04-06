The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

UConn women’s basketball are champs again. For the fourth straight year, Connecticut won the women’s basketball national championship and for the fourth straight year, Breanna Stewart was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. If Syracuse was to have any shot, they needed Stewart to be cold and they needed to get hot early. Neither happened. In the first minute, Stewart blocked a shot and then went to the other end and hit a 3-pointer. It was game over with 39 minutes to go. UConn jumped out to a 9-0 lead, led 50-23 at halftime, and cruised to an 82-51 win. Congrats, UConn.





Filip Forsberg goes between his legs. The Nashville Predators clinched a playoff spot on Friday. On Tuesday, they beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 thanks to this nifty little goal by Forsberg, who went between the legs and wristed it into the back of the net.

The Warriors lose again? After starting the season 68-7 and seemingly cruising towards breaking the Chicago Bulls’ record of 72 wins, the Warriors have suddenly lost two of their last three. More shockingly, both losses came at home after starting the season 36-0 in Oakland. The latest came versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime and the telling moment came early in the OT period. Stephen Curry got the ball in the first minute of overtime with Karl-Anthony Towns guarding. Normally, Curry being guarded by a 7-footer on the wing is a dream matchup. But this time, the presumed Rookie of the Year shut down the presumed MVP and the T-Wolves went on to win 124-117.





