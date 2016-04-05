The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Villanova wins the championship with a crazy buzzer-beater. After two weeks, Villanova was the last team standing in the NCAA Tournament, winning the men’s basketball championship when Kris Jenkins hit a long-distance 3-pointer at the buzzer. It was a fitting end to one of the better college basketball games you will ever see (you can read more here).





Villanova needed their buzzer-beater because of North Carolina’s crazy shot that tied the game. It is easy to forget now, but Villanova actually blew a 10-point lead in the final 4:42 of the second half. After falling behind, UNC staged an epic rally capped off by Marcus Paige’s wild, off-balance 3-pointer with less than five seconds to go.





Villanova did get a little help from refs. Who knows how it would have played out, but after what was a close game for most of the first half, North Carolina went on a mini-run to stretch their lead to 7 points just before the half. That’s when a fast break nearly increased the lead further, only the refs missed an obvious foul on a layup, and Villanova went back down to the other end and hit a basket of their own. Instead of being down 9 points at half and UNC holding all the momentum, it was a 5-point game and Villanova had something to feel good about. They would then start the second half on a 33-18 run to build their 10-point lead (you can read more here).





