The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

The Lexi Thompson penalties. The LPGA held golf’s first major of the year this weekend at the ANA Inspiration (née Dinah Shore) and it ended in heartbreaking fashion. Thompson was seemingly cruising to her second major with a three-stroke lead with six holes to go. At that point, Thompson bogeyed a hole and as she was walking off the green, she was informed that she was being assessed two penalties and a total of four strokes. The penalties came after a viewer on television emailed the LPGA about a rules violation on the 17th hole the day before. It turns out Thompson had misplaced a marked ball on a short putt. That was one penalty. She was also penalised for submitting an incorrect scorecard for the third round. She eventually fought back to force a playoff, but lost on the first hole. Unreal [read more here].

The Undertaker’s loss. The 52-year-old Undertaker may have fought his final match when he was pinned by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. After the match the crowd chanted “Thank you Taker,” as he left his iconic black coat and hat in the center of the ring before leaving.

The Panik assist from inside the net. Early in the second period of the Bruin’s 3-2 win, Artemi Panarin of the Chicago Blackhawks scored, but only after receiving an unusual assist. His first shot was blocked by his own teammate, Richard Panik, who was laying on the ice in the net. The puck bounced back to Panarin who then shot again and scored. Because the puck came to Panarin from Panik, the latter received the most unusual assist.

The first-home-run-of-the-baseball-season bonus. Baseball is back with a trio of games being held onm Sunday. The first was the Tampa Bay Rays win over the New York Yankees and the first home run came from Evan Longoria.









