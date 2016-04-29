The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Jared Goff was the first pick of the NFL Draft and Roger Goodell was booed. There was a little bit of a mystery surrounding the first pick of the NFL Draft but the Rams ended up taking exactly whom everybody was expecting in Goff. Meanwhile, Goodell dealt with boos all night long, but seemed to relish in it.





The Celtics are going home and that means no more Isaiah Thomas. The Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 104-92 in Game 6 to win their series. While the Celtics season is over, we saw some great stuff from Thomas along the way, including this circus shot that somehow went in.





Jay Beagle out here stealing sticks. The Washington Capitals took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in the opening game of their series. While it is being billed as a matchup of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, it was Beagle who made the highlight reel for this weird sequence in which a stick got stuck in his mask. Amazingly, he also got a stick stuck in his skate later on, but that seemed tame compared to this.

