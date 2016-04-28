The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Fly, Steven Souza, Fly! At the end of the 2014 season, Steven Souza Jr. went airborne and made a great diving catch for the final out of Jordan Zimmerman’s no-hitter. That came in left field. On Wednesday night, Souza made a mirror-image catch from right field, playing Superman to rob Chris Davis of the Orioles of an extra-base hit.

<br /> <script src="//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js" charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"></script>



Atlético Madrid is now one goal closer to the Champions League final. In the first leg of their 2-match semifinal, Atlético Madrid stunned German powerhouse Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win thanks to what Saul Niguez called “the most important goal of [his] career for sure, and it could be the most beautiful too (video via Reddit).





Bumpin’ is basketball. The Charlotte Hornets won Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their series against the Miami Heat. Courtney Lee hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go and then he blocked Dwyane Wade’s attempt in the final seconds to tie it. But was Wade fouled? He sure thought so. The block itself certainly looked clean, but there was a lot of contact below the shoulders. Of course, in the closing seconds like that it’s going to take a lot to get a ref to blow his whistle and this apparently wasn’t enough.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.