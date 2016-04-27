The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

The Pacers missed it by that much. The Toronto Raptors won Game 5 of their series and are now one game from advancing, but only because Solomon Hill took about 0.1 seconds too long to shoot his potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. When it happened live, it looked like Hill had tied the game, but the officials waved it off. When they looked at the replay, it was clear that the ball was still in his hand when the clock hit 0.0.





Joe Hart saved the day and some close-range shots. In the semifinals of the Champions League, powerhouses Real Madrid and Manchester City faced off in the first leg of their two matches to decide who will play for one of the most coveted trophies in soccer. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, and City supporters can thank their keeper, Joe Hart, who made several huge saves in the final 40 minutes. The biggest one came when a corner kick got behind the defence leaving Pepe with a point-blank shot. Hart made himself big and the ball clanked off his chest. Now Manchester City holds the advantage heading to the second leg as Real was kept off the board on the road. With away goals the tie-breaker, Manchester City needs only a draw with goals scored to advance to the final (via Reddit).





Billy Hamilton is fast and apparently he can fly also. Hamilton saved a run when he went into the gap and robbed Kevin Plawecki of the Mets of a triple with this diving grab.

