The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

The Blackhawks lose Game 7 by millimetres. The Blues won Game 7 of their opening-round series when Troy Brouwer scored the g0-ahead goal in the third period on a put-back after his first shot hit the post. But while that post was kind, the others were not. With 3.5 minutes to go, Chicago had a great chance to even the game up when Brent Seabrook’s shot got past Brian Elliott, hit one post, travelled along the goal line, and then hit the second post before rolling away. If the puck hits either post at a slightly different angle, the game is probably going to overtime. Instead, the Blackhawks are going home.





It was the best of times and worst of times for Russell Westbrook. Prior to the game, Mark Cuban said Westbrook was not a superstar. Westbrook responded with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists in the series-clinching win. But towards the end, Westbrook was trying to run out the clock when the ball got loose. While on the ground, rookie Justin Anderson came flying in with a forearm to Westbrook’s face. Was it intentional? Only Anderson knows. But it is clear that the move was at the very least an intentional attempt to move Westbrook from being able to grab the ball. Needless to say, the NBA will certainly be taking a look at this play.





Tyler Collins did a very bad thing. In the sixth inning against the A’s, Tigers center fielder Tyler Collins lost a fly ball in the lights. Left fielder Justin Upton then lost the ball on the ground and the batter ended up at third base. Some frustrated Tigers fans booed the play. That didn’t sit well with Collins who was then shown giving the fans the middle finger. Probably not the best thing to do to your own paying fans.





