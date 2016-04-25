The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Stephen Curry was hurt again and suddenly the NBA playoffs are up in the air. At the end of the first half in the Warriors playoff game against the Rockets, Curry slipped on a wet spot on the court causing his right knee to bend awkwardly. He attempted to come back in the second half but still had a noticeable limp and was held out. He will have an MRI on Monday and suddenly the NBA playoffs seem more wide open than ever (read more here).

<br /> <script src="//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js" charset="utf-8" type="text/javascript"></script>



John Tavares single-handedly sends the New York Islanders to the second round. It looked like the Florida Panthers were set to even their series against the Islanders and force a Game 7. But they left Tavares too much time. With 53 seconds to go in regulation, he tied the game. And then halfway through the second overtime, he punched home the series winner.





Rubbin’ is racing, even when it involves teammates. NASCAR had their latest crazy finish in what is turning out to be a season full of them. The latest came at Richmond when Carl Edwards literally shoved his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch out of the way in the final turn with a bump-and-run for the win. It was the first final-lap pass to win in the history of NASCAR races at this track (read more here).





