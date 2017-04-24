The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday:

The Oklahoma City Thunder did what? With just under 22 seconds to go, the Thunder trailed the Rockets by five. Steven Adams made a free throw and then bizarrely indicated to Russell Westbrook that he was going to intentionally miss the second. Sure enough Adams missed, grabbed the rebound, and kicked it out to Westbrook for a long three-pointer. What seemed like a crazy idea actually worked, except then the Thunder completely botched the ensuing possession by the Rockets. Instead of fouling immediately, they allowed the ball to move all the way to the other end where Nene made an easy shot and got fouled, effectively ending the game. The miracle three by Westbrook was wasted.

The Lionel Messi game-winner in El Clasico. Messi scored his 499th and 500th career goals for Barcelona during the latest instalment of El Clasico versus Real Madrid. The latter goal proved to be the game winner in the final minute of stoppage time and it was a beauty. More importantly, the two teams now sit tied atop the table in La Liga. Real Madrid does have six games left, compared to five for Barça.

The Marcus Johansson series winner in overtime. Johansson tied game six at 1-1 with less than eight minutes to go in the third period and then ended the series just over six minutes into overtime. It was the fifth overtime game in the thrilling six-game series. In the meantime, the Caps move on, and despite the loss, the young Maple Leafs just confirmed their bright future.

Hay Liga!#Messi racks up his 500th career goal. Oh, and it just so happens to settle the best #ElClasico in a long time! pic.twitter.com/ZvF5mxrCG0

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 23, 2017

Marcus Johansson gets his 2nd goal of the night in overtime to send the @Capitals to the 2nd round! @WestJet #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/new2LhyAv6

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2017

NOW WATCH: Pro golfers are hitting the ball farther than ever before



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.