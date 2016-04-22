The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Patrick Kane saves the Blackhawks season in double-OT. The Blackhawks were trailing 3-1 in the series and were tied 3-3 with the Blues in the third minute of double-overtime. That’s when Kane appeared to skate circles around everybody else, going around the net and punching home the season-saving game-winner.

Jake Arrieta threw another no-hitter. Just 8 months after throwing his first no-hitter, Arrieta did it again, this time against the Reds. Maybe more impressive than the no-hitter is Arrieta’s recent numbers. In his last 17 starts, Arrieta is 15-0 with a 0.65 ERA and 2 no-nos. That’s pretty good. Eugenio Suarez was the final out, flying out to right field.

Several good and weird things happened here. The Houston Rockets beat the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors when James Harden hit a go-ahead shot with 2.7 seconds. But then weird happened, several times. Harden didn’t want to celebrate, shoving a teammate away. Only one player on the Rockets bench reacted at all to the made shot as the others didn’t seem to care. Then Draymond Green, who had a season that would have been MVP-worthy in other years, forgot to catch the inbounds pass and the ball went out of bounds as he was setting up to take the game-winning shot. Finally, in an attempt to pick up a foul and extend the game, Green literally tackled Michael Beasley.





