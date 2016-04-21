The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

LeBron James is getting saucy. The Cavs pulled away from the Pistons in the third quarter to win Game 2 of their series 107-90. But before that we saw a LeBron James that we don’t see too often. With Matthew Dellavedova driving the lane on the opposite side of the court, the defence forgot about LeBron, who swept into the lane and threw down a rim-rattling dunk. He then added a little sauce to the end for emphasis.





The strongest outfield throw ever recorded. OK, we haven’t been recording the speed of outfielder arms for long, so we’ll never know how hard guys like Roberto Clemente, Jesse Barfield, Bo Jackson, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, or Dave Parker threw. But in the few years with data, Aaron Hicks is the first to reach 105.5 mph on his double-play, the fastest ever.

Blake Griffin looks healthy. The Clippers easily beat the Trail Blazers 102-81 to take a big 2-0 lead in their opening-round series. Chris Paul was the star with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was this dunk by Griffin that had the crowd buzzing. Throw it down, big fella! (via Moleman).

