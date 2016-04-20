The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

It was a rough night for the Rangers. There were three or four plays we could have picked from the Rangers 3-1 loss to the Penguins in Game 3 of their opening-round series, including the Rangers goal that was waved off because of an offsides call that was offsides by millimetres. But the big story was the complete breakdown in the Rangers’ defence, including this Keystone Cops moment in the third period for Matt Cullen’s goal that proved to be the game-winner.





It was also just one of those nights for the Blackhawks. The Blues beat the Blackhawks 4-3 to take a huge 3-1 series lead, and at this point, the Blues just seem to be in the Blackhawks’ head. This includes Corey Crawford. It is pretty rare to see a goalie initiate a fight while the play is still going, it is never heard of in the playoffs. And yet that is exactly what happened when Robbi Fabri ran into Crawford and Crawford wasn’t having it. Amazingly, after the resulting scrum, the Blues ended up with three players in the penalty box, and the Blackhawks had just two and picked up a power play.





What a catch by Juan Lagares. The Mets lost to the Phillies twice in the opening week of the season, and, rightfully so, that apparently didn’t sit well with the Mets. In their rematch in Philadelphia, the Mets have now taken the first two games of the series with a combined score of 16-3. Lagares had the cherry on top, robbing Maikel Franco at the wall of a home run in the eighth inning.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.