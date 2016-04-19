The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

The Thunder thought they beat the Mavericks on a buzzer-beater. After the Mavs missed a free throw that would have put them up two points with seven seconds to go, the Thunder pushed the ball down the court. They missed a pair of short shots, but Steven Adams grabbed the ball in mid-air and put back the game-winner. Or so everybody thought. The officials went to the replay and it turned out the ball was still in Adams’ hand when the clock hit zeroes (read more here).





And Mark Cuban went nuts, chest-bumping everybody in sight.

Everybody is lucky this hit did not cause a more serious injury. Late in the Capitals’ 6-1 win over the Flyers, Dmitry Orlov was chasing a puck into the corner when the Flyers’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare drove Orlov into the boards head first. Jeremy Roenick called for a lengthy suspension, saying, “this was as close as I have seen to somebody possibly breaking a neck” (read more here).





Two huge hits lead to overtime game-winner for the Kings. For a little bit it looked like the San Jose Sharks were going to take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round series against the Kings. Early in overtime, Kings goalie Jonathan Quick was being pelted with shots, making several big saves. But things changed quickly. As the puck was cleared to the other end, Tanner Pearson unleashed on big hit near the corner and Dustin Brown delivered another as the puck made its way back to mid-ice. Pearson then rushed back onsides before taking the puck and going 5-hole for the game-winner and suddenly we have a series.





