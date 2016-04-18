The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

The Islanders win in OT. Isles defenceman Thomas Hickey had never scored a goal in the playoffs prior to Sunday night, but he came up with maybe the biggest goal of his career when he got loose in front of the net a little over mid-way through overtime and slammed home the game-winner. The goal gave the Islanders a critical Game 3 win and a 2-1 lead in the series over the Panthers.





Ian Kinsler dropped a popup on purpose and it was a good idea. With one out and a runner on first base, the Astros hit an easy popup to Kinsler, but the ball fell past his open glove and hit the ground. He then picked up the ball and easily tossed it to second for the force out on the runner who was on first base. Ultimately, the result was the same — a runner on first base with two outs — but because of the play Kinsler made, the Astros were stuck with the slower Tyler White instead of the speedier Colby Rasmus. And since there was only one runner on base, the infield-fly rule was not in effect. Ultimately, it looks odd, but it was pretty smart baseball.

Oh LeBron. Most of this weekend’s NBA games were blowouts. One exception was the narrow win by the Cavaliers over the eighth-seeded Pistons. That’s why it is odd that LeBron James would pick this as a time to try the 3-pointer celebration made famous by the Warriors, by dishing the ball to Kyrie Irving for a 3-pointer, and running up court with his finger in the air before waiting to see if the shot was made. It was not (read more here).

