The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

All the Royals do is win baseball games. Once again nobody believed in the Royals and once again they are just winning, beating the Astros 6-2 to improve to 7-2 on the young season. Along the way, shortstop Alcides Escobar made a ridiculous over-the-head sliding catch and then had the awareness to get up and turn it into a double play. Wow indeed.

Wayne Simmonds picked a terrible time to pick a fight. The Capitals beat the Flyers in Game 1 of their playoff series, but the Flyers lost a good chance to send the game into overtime late in the third period. With less than seven minutes to go and the Flyers down 1-0, Tom Wilson had drawn a penalty. But instead of Simmonds letting it go and the Flyers getting a power play, he decided to drop the gloves. and fight. In the end, Simmonds drew 7-minutes of penalties, and the Flyers had just lost their top goal scorer for the rest of the game, and their power play. Three minutes later, the Capitals scored their second goal of the night and it was game over.

Make baseball fun again. Bryce Harper won’t turn 24 until October, and yet, he already has 100 career home runs, hitting No. 100 in grand style on Thursday. It was Harper’s first career grand slam and it helped the Nationals beat the Braves 6-2.

