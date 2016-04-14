The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Kobe scores 60. Kobe Bryant played his final game on Wednesday and he went out the only way a gunslinger should — shooting. He took 50 shots — the most in a game in the last 25 years — and scored 60 points. Here is the bucket that put him over 50 points for the 25th time in his career and the free throw that gave him 60 (you can see and read more here).







The Golden State Warriors win No. 73. The Warriors broke the most storied record in NBA history, picking up win No. 73, breaking the record held by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. Many sportsbooks had the Warriors as a 50-to-1 favourite and a few had them as high as 90-to-1. To put that in perspective, Mike Tyson was a 42-to-1 favourite to beat Buster Douglas in that historic upset loss. The Warriors erased any doubts early on when, like Kobe, they came out firing. In one stretch of fewer than 60 seconds in the first quarter, Stephen Curry hit three 3-pointers to turn a 2-point game into an 11-point game, and the Warriors never looked back.





Stephen Curry became the first to 400. The other significant moment from this game was Curry hit 10 3-pointers and finished the season with 402, the first player to ever hit 400 in a season. Of course, he was also the first player to hit 300 in a season and that was also this year. It was also Curry’ fourth game this season with 10 3-pointers. There have only been 30 such games in NBA history. Curry now has six of them. Here is No. 400.





